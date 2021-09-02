$12.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to announce sales of $12.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.10 billion to $12.70 billion. Tyson Foods reported sales of $11.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year sales of $46.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.34 billion to $47.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $48.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.98 billion to $48.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSN. Barclays boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

Shares of TSN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.35. 1,302,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,814. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $55.82 and a 12 month high of $82.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,123,000 after acquiring an additional 121,840 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 258.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1,106.7% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

