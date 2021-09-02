11,400 Shares in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Acquired by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 76.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.45. 211,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,004,479. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.25.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.49%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.