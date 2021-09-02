10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,398 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,459,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,307,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,591,000 after acquiring an additional 144,119 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 260.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,870 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 556.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,504,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 42.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,739,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,604,000 after purchasing an additional 518,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $179.54 on Thursday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.45 and a 52 week high of $208.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.24. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 1.28.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The company’s revenue was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total transaction of $43,699.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,336 shares in the company, valued at $7,013,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total transaction of $54,543.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,886.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,849 shares of company stock valued at $15,804,596 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

TXG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.22.

10x Genomics Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.