$104.60 Million in Sales Expected for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) will post sales of $104.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $108.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $98.00 million. Perion Network posted sales of $83.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full year sales of $425.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $423.49 million to $427.16 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $507.42 million, with estimates ranging from $506.00 million to $508.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Perion Network had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.92%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

PERI stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.31. 529,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,064. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.31. Perion Network has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $28.32. The company has a market cap of $721.39 million, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 135.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Perion Network in the 1st quarter worth about $1,325,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth about $716,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Perion Network in the first quarter worth approximately $342,000. 39.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

