$1.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) to post earnings of $1.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alcoa’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the lowest is $0.95. Alcoa reported earnings per share of ($1.17) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 217.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $5.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $5.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.18.

NYSE AA opened at $45.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.53. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $46.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AA. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth $1,161,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,819 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Alcoa by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,708,000 after purchasing an additional 38,540 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth $706,000.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

