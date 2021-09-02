$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report $1.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Synopsys posted sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full year sales of $4.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Synopsys.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. HSBC reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.75.

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $333.63. 687,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,553. The stock has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $290.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.65. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $193.55 and a 1 year high of $335.01.

Synopsys declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,826. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total value of $1,114,924.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,266,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,467 shares of company stock worth $110,053,948 in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 5,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synopsys (SNPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.