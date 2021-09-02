$1.07 EPS Expected for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Korn Ferry reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 663.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $2,470,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,889.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $730,687.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,357.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,370 shares of company stock worth $4,819,610 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth $1,074,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter worth $13,033,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter worth $317,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn Ferry stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.91. 1,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,129. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $74.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

