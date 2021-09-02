$0.59 EPS Expected for CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) will report $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CI Financial’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CI Financial will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CI Financial.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.30 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CIXX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on CI Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CI Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

CIXX stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.76. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,212. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76. CI Financial has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $20.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIXX. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in CI Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of CI Financial by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 294,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 32,698 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,574,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,642,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

