$0.47 EPS Expected for The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) This Quarter

Analysts expect The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) to announce $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The First of Long Island’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.48. The First of Long Island posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The First of Long Island will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The First of Long Island.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 31.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

FLIC stock opened at $20.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The First of Long Island has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $23.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.26. The company has a market capitalization of $496.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in The First of Long Island by 1.0% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 49,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 63,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in The First of Long Island by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

