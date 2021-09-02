$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.32. Brixmor Property Group posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

BRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

NYSE BRX traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average of $21.96. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $24.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $112,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $820,400. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

