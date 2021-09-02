-$0.34 EPS Expected for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) will announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). EyeGate Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.94) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow EyeGate Pharmaceuticals.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EYEG shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.75 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of EYEG stock opened at $1.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.15. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.16.

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 193.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,767 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 84,227 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $730,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,346,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,101 shares during the period. 56.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EyeGate Pharmaceuticals

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes MoxiGel and Ocular Bandage Gel. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

