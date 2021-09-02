$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) will post $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Safehold’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.36. Safehold reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Safehold will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Safehold.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.25 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAFE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.01.

Shares of SAFE stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.71. 41 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,617. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.02 and a beta of -0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.51. Safehold has a 52-week low of $52.06 and a 52-week high of $95.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.12%.

In other Safehold news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 27,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $2,504,634.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 13,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.97 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.43. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,161,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,600,908,138.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 55,426 shares of company stock worth $4,185,094 and sold 133,400 shares worth $11,913,846. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Safehold by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Safehold in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Safehold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Safehold in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Safehold by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safehold (SAFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.