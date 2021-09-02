$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to announce $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Old Second Bancorp posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 27.80%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ OSBC traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.90. The company had a trading volume of 192,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,588. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Old Second Bancorp has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $14.45. The company has a market cap of $341.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average is $12.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.74%.

In related news, CFO Bradley S. Adams purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $98,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Eccher purchased 8,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $99,978.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 77,603 shares of company stock worth $912,990 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $7,145,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 27.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,123,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,937,000 after buying an additional 244,619 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 41.5% in the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 693,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,599,000 after buying an additional 203,391 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,336,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,858,000 after buying an additional 171,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $1,601,000. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

