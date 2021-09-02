-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) to post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Intevac’s earnings. Intevac reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2,400%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Intevac will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.73) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Intevac.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Intevac had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Intevac during the first quarter worth $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Intevac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Intevac by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intevac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intevac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intevac stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.15. 11 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,223. The company has a market cap of $126.62 million, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 0.98. Intevac has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $8.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

