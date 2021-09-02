-$0.23 EPS Expected for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.17). Berkeley Lights posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.87). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.26). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. The business had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.75 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp cut Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

In related news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $762,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,609,617.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $1,323,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,902 shares of company stock valued at $11,067,302 in the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 2nd quarter worth about $491,000. Tower House Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower House Partners LLP now owns 596,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,741,000 after purchasing an additional 20,035 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,462,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,547,000 after purchasing an additional 313,466 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 5,165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 653,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,281,000 after purchasing an additional 641,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 1,329,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 13,290 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLI stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.92. 986,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,766. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.75. Berkeley Lights has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $113.53. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.93. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

