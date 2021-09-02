$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) will announce $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Banc of California’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.30. Banc of California reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BANC. Raymond James raised shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.69.

Banc of California stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.81. 129,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,338. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 10.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Banc of California by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 3.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

