$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for BOX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.18. BOX also reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BOX.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 21.15% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BOX shares. TheStreet raised BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $377,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,197,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,139,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Lynrock Lake LP bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth about $13,011,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of BOX by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after buying an additional 145,968 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in BOX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 357,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in BOX by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 320,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in BOX by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 101,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BOX traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $25.97. 17,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,975,355. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average is $23.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -113.26 and a beta of 1.24. BOX has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Article: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOX (BOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.