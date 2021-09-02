$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) to report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Orthofix Medical reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Orthofix Medical.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of OFIX stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.54. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,917. Orthofix Medical has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $837.83 million, a P/E ratio of -101.86 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Orthofix Medical by 85.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,093 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 22,190 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Orthofix Medical by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,174 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Orthofix Medical by 1.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth about $5,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

