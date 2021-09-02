$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) to report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Orthofix Medical reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Orthofix Medical.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of OFIX stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.54. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,917. Orthofix Medical has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $837.83 million, a P/E ratio of -101.86 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Orthofix Medical by 85.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,093 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 22,190 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Orthofix Medical by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,174 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Orthofix Medical by 1.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth about $5,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

Earnings History and Estimates for Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX)

