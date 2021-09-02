$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Tactile Systems Technology posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.77 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $45,825.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $977,174.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $371,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $44.76 on Thursday. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $30.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.27. The company has a market capitalization of $885.44 million, a PE ratio of 65.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.59.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

