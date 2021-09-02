-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.01). OraSure Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 600%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 1.33%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OSUR. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,054,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $142,510,000 after buying an additional 2,180,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,520,000 after buying an additional 300,879 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,671,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,845,000 after buying an additional 634,826 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,657,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,086,000 after purchasing an additional 20,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP boosted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,575,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,720,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $11.18 on Thursday. OraSure Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.06 million, a P/E ratio of 159.71 and a beta of -0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.40.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

