$0.01 EPS Expected for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Adient’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is $0.06. Adient posted earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 99.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $10.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Adient.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.78) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADNT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $38.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Adient has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $53.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 3.27.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. FMR LLC increased its stake in Adient by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,835,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Adient by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,304,000 after purchasing an additional 884,618 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adient by 8.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,429,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,003,000 after acquiring an additional 256,688 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,879,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,133,000 after purchasing an additional 43,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,184,336,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adient (ADNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.