$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) to announce earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. The Chefs’ Warehouse reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Chefs’ Warehouse.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHEF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

In related news, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $64,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,782.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 29.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 46,452 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 17.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 31,755 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 104,625.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $505,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.81. 10,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,220. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 2.46. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $35.56.

The Chefs' Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

