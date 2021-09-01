Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZYME shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Zymeworks stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.28. 3,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,678. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.31. Zymeworks has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 1,073.23% and a negative return on equity of 57.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Zymeworks news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,508,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

