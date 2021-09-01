Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Radware were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radware by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 21,943 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Radware by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,232,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,144,000 after acquiring an additional 119,536 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Radware by 799.8% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 284,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 252,872 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Radware alerts:

Shares of RDWR opened at $34.28 on Wednesday. Radware Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.13, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.24.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities raised shares of Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.