Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 33.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAG stock opened at $89.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $93.45.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 28.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

In related news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $1,750,373.30. Insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

