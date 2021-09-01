Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPAY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 168.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 47.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $167,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 479,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,089,983.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $57,835.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,578 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $42.27 on Wednesday. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.52 and a 200-day moving average of $41.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -111.24 and a beta of 1.31.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

