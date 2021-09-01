Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Sells $205,892.70 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Robert J. Traube sold 12,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $205,892.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert J. Traube also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Robert J. Traube sold 8,120 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $141,531.60.

ZUO stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.48. 878,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,772. Zuora, Inc. has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $18.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.99.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 42.30%. The firm had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 167.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,096 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 55.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,927,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,164 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the second quarter worth about $21,607,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 325.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the first quarter worth about $17,934,000. 59.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

