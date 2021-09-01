Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Lowered to $385.00 at Bank of America

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $480.00 to $385.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ZM. Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $398.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $360.61 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $410.91.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $289.50 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $273.20 and a one year high of $588.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.83, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total transaction of $3,662,763.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 315,492 shares of company stock valued at $116,842,501. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

