Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Given New $398.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $428.00 to $398.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $410.91.

ZM stock opened at $289.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $85.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.83, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $273.20 and a 12-month high of $588.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $366.59 and a 200-day moving average of $348.20.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.53, for a total transaction of $2,154,251.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,251. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total transaction of $3,662,763.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 315,492 shares of company stock worth $116,842,501. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,968,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,275,000 after purchasing an additional 565,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,252,000 after buying an additional 742,240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,251,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,029,000 after acquiring an additional 535,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,639 shares in the last quarter. 38.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

