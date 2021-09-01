Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $13,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 128.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Zoetis by 97.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.56. 1,422,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,720. The stock has a market cap of $96.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $208.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $2,951,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,854 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Raymond James cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.08.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

