Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) Short Interest Up 18.9% in August

Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,899,700 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the July 29th total of 1,598,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,110.8 days.

Shares of ZIP stock opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.64. ZIP has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $10.09.

Get ZIP alerts:

About ZIP

Zip Co Limited provides point-of-sale credit and digital payment services to consumers and merchants in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, New Zealand, and South Africa. The company operates through ZIP AU, Zip Global, and Spotcap segments. It offers integrated retail finance solutions to merchants in the retail, education, health, and travel industries through online and in store.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for ZIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.