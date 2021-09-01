Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) Short Interest Up 18.9% in August

Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,899,700 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the July 29th total of 1,598,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,110.8 days.
Shares of ZIP stock opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.64. ZIP has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $10.09.
About ZIP
Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers
Receive News & Ratings for ZIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.