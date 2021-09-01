Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Raised to $65.00 at Truist

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Truist from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.24.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Shares of ZION opened at $57.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $60.65. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The company had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,377,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,539,000 after acquiring an additional 69,650 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at about $637,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,060,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth about $67,000. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.