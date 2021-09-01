ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 129,813 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,482,900 shares.The stock last traded at $50.34 and had previously closed at $48.30.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZIM. Citigroup upped their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. began coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays increased their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.68. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 30.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZIM. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Evermore Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at $4,651,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at $609,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 25.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.