Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) Shares Gap Up to $3.20

Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.20, but opened at $3.36. Zhangmen Education shares last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 109 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Zhangmen Education in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zhangmen Education in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Get Zhangmen Education alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zhangmen Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zhangmen Education in the second quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new position in Zhangmen Education in the second quarter worth approximately $211,695,000.

About Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME)

Zhangmen Education Inc, online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc in April 2021.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Zhangmen Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhangmen Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.