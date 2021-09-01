Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NYSE ZEPP opened at $10.88 on Monday. Zepp Health has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $680.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.86.
Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.51. Zepp Health had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.46%.
About Zepp Health
Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment comprises of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.
