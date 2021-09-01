Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE ZEPP opened at $10.88 on Monday. Zepp Health has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $680.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.51. Zepp Health had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEPP. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Zepp Health during the first quarter worth about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Zepp Health during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Zepp Health during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Zepp Health during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Zepp Health by 449.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zepp Health

Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment comprises of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.

