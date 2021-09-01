ZEON Price Hits $0.0030 on Top Exchanges (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. One ZEON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $90.21 million and $302,822.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZEON has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00057337 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00013996 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.67 or 0.00857133 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00047334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00103695 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON is a coin. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

