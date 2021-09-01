Zano Reaches One Day Volume of $178,418.00 (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. In the last week, Zano has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. Zano has a total market cap of $30.31 million and approximately $178,418.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for about $2.81 or 0.00005922 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,433.26 or 1.00062376 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00048387 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.98 or 0.00968245 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $235.83 or 0.00497488 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008938 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.88 or 0.00368915 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005339 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00066316 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004921 BTC.

Zano Profile

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,826,082 coins and its circulating supply is 10,796,582 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

