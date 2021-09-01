Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) to “Buy”

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.32% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Signet's shares underperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has been witnessing weak same-store sales in its international segment. During first-quarter fiscal 2022, the company witnessed a decline of 12.2% year over year in same-store sales at the International segment. Also, the segment saw a decrease of 16.6% in the number of transactions owing to mandated store closures in the U.K. The unit’s brick-and-mortar same-store sales fell 40.9% year over year in the reported quarter. Going ahead, management remains concerned regarding consumers’ shift in discretionary spending away from the jewelry category. It envisions same-store sales to be negative in the second half of fiscal 2022. Nevertheless, the company’s e-commerce business has been doing well. Its Inspiring Brilliance strategy has also been yielding.”

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $79.20 on Monday. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $83.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was up 98.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $241,792.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,137.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andre Branch bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.58 per share, for a total transaction of $198,666.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at $104,364,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,751,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,426,000 after purchasing an additional 683,400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 3,104.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,193,000 after purchasing an additional 625,874 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 157.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,964,000 after purchasing an additional 505,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the second quarter valued at $35,073,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Signet Jewelers (SIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.