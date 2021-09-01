Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraine. The company’s product consists of STS101, which are in clinical stage. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on STSA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:STSA opened at $4.93 on Friday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.66.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STSA. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,716,000. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,914,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,394 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $7,283,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $7,283,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 239.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,237,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,314,000 after acquiring an additional 872,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

Featured Story: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.