Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) to Buy

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.18% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. “

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on SZGPY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Shares of SZGPY stock opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.24. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Salzgitter (SZGPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.