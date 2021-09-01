Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) to Sell

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Tullow Oil plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe. Tullow has a large portfolio of exploration and production assets with a focus on balanced long-term growth. Tullow Oil plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tullow Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tullow Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tullow Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.50.
Tullow Oil Company Profile
Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
