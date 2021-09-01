Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) to Hold

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ GLTO opened at $4.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58. Galecto has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $17.99.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Galecto will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLTO. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Galecto by 14.4% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 448,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 56,229 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galecto during the second quarter valued at $1,053,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galecto by 18.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 12,839 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galecto during the second quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Galecto by 118,463.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 45,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

