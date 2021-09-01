Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) to Sell

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “CNFinance Holdings Limited provides home equity loan services principally in China. It facilitates loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The Company’s primary target borrower segment is MSE owners who own real properties in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. CNFinance Holdings Limited is based in China. “
Shares of CNF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.95. 252,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,765. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.84. CNFinance has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 650.91 and a current ratio of 650.91.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNF. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in CNFinance in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CNFinance in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CNFinance in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in CNFinance by 74.3% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,393,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 594,225 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its position in CNFinance by 267.5% in the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 667,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 485,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.04% of the company’s stock.
CNFinance Company Profile
CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.
