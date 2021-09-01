Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) to Sell

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNFinance Holdings Limited provides home equity loan services principally in China. It facilitates loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The Company’s primary target borrower segment is MSE owners who own real properties in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. CNFinance Holdings Limited is based in China. “

Shares of CNF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.95. 252,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,765. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.84. CNFinance has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 650.91 and a current ratio of 650.91.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. CNFinance had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 15.75%. On average, research analysts expect that CNFinance will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNF. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in CNFinance in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CNFinance in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CNFinance in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in CNFinance by 74.3% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,393,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 594,225 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its position in CNFinance by 267.5% in the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 667,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 485,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

CNFinance Company Profile

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

