Zacks: Brokerages Expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) will report $183.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $176.30 million and the highest is $188.00 million. SmileDirectClub reported sales of $156.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year sales of $759.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $740.40 million to $770.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $913.33 million, with estimates ranging from $865.30 million to $961.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SmileDirectClub.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SDC shares. William Blair cut SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens cut SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SmileDirectClub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

NASDAQ SDC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.44. 76,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,361,769. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. SmileDirectClub has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 2.64.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $2,650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 11.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 11.4% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 4.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SmileDirectClub (SDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.