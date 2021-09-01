Zacks: Brokerages Expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $198.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to announce $198.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $195.80 million and the highest is $201.00 million. Old National Bancorp reported sales of $213.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year sales of $814.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $805.60 million to $822.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 3,824.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 33.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 195.5% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONB traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.42. The stock had a trading volume of 55,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,679. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.30. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.33%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

