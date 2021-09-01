Zacks: Brokerages Expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Analysts expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) to post $0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings. H.B. Fuller posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $827.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.37 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

FUL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Shares of FUL stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,949. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.79 and a 200 day moving average of $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.80. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $43.91 and a 1-year high of $70.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.1675 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 23.59%.

In other news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $323,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

