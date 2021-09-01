Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to Post $0.48 EPS

Brokerages expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Community’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.47. First Community posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Community.

Get First Community alerts:

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. First Community had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on FCCO. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.25. 14 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,680. The company has a market cap of $152.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.74. First Community has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 314,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 69,654 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Community by 89.1% in the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 138,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 65,235 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community in the second quarter valued at $1,202,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Community by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 32,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 430.3% during the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 35,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 28,921 shares in the last quarter. 50.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Community (FCCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.