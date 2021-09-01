Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to Post $0.34 EPS

Brokerages expect that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.42. Ameresco posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ameresco.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%.

AMRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.

Shares of AMRC stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $69.61. The stock had a trading volume of 270,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.38 and its 200-day moving average is $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $70.32.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $453,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $353,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,095,561 over the last three months. 41.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Ameresco during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,748,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ameresco during the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Quaero Capital S.A. grew its holdings in Ameresco by 11.6% during the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 70,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Ameresco by 23.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,452,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,271,000 after purchasing an additional 459,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,643,000. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameresco (AMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.