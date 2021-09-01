Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.25. Whole Earth Brands reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 385.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Whole Earth Brands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FREE. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whole Earth Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

Shares of FREE stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $12.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,435. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $474.20 million, a PE ratio of 174.71 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average of $13.16. Whole Earth Brands has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Whole Earth Brands by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,527,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,644,000 after acquiring an additional 77,730 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Whole Earth Brands by 272.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,417 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Whole Earth Brands by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,749,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,368,000 after acquiring an additional 145,335 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Whole Earth Brands by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,648,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Whole Earth Brands by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,116,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,193,000 after acquiring an additional 50,731 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Whole Earth Brands

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

