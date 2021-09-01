Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.48 Billion

Brokerages expect that Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) will report $6.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.64 billion. Moderna reported sales of $157.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4,003.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moderna will report full-year sales of $19.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.04 billion to $21.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.59 billion to $33.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.71.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $14.06 on Friday, reaching $390.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,934,438. Moderna has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $157.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $326.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.71.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $1,910,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,270,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,305,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.12, for a total value of $1,990,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 329,000 shares of company stock valued at $95,244,120 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Moderna by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

